Crunch Suffer 4-2 Loss to Marlies

News Release

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch suffered a 4-2 loss to the Toronto Marlies tonight at the War Memorial Arena.

After going down early in the first, Anthony Cirelli tied the game late in the period. Toronto then went on to run up a 4-1 lead in the second frame before Alex Volkov pulled Syracuse back within two in the final minute of the game. The loss drops the Crunch to 26-15-2-2 on the season and 2-5-0-0 in the eight-game season series against the Marlies.

Goaltender Louis Domingue turned aside 27-of-31 shots in net for the Crunch. Marlies netminder Calvin Pickard earned the win with 16 saves. Syracuse was unable to convert on three power play opportunities, while Toronto went 1-for-4.

The Marlies were first to score with a power-play goal 2:57 into the game. After a series of saves by Domingue on shots from the left side, a rebound kicked out for Chris Mueller to send home from the right circle.

The Crunch evened the score with 3:55 remaining in the opening period. Mathieu Joseph kicked the puck out from end the boards for Cirelli to fire on net. His first attempt went off Pickard's stick, but he jammed in his own rebound. Olivier Archambault recorded the secondary helper.

Toronto went back on top 6:23 into the middle frame off a Crunch gaffe during 4-on-4 play. Domingue came out of the net to play a loose puck in the slot, but Andreas Johnsson beat him to it, snuck around and scored into an unmanned goal. Rinat Valiev recorded the assist.

The Marlies built a 3-1 lead halfway through the second period. The Marlies won the faceoff in the defensive zone and Justin Holl tapped it ahead for Kasperi Kapanen. He skated through the zone and split the defense to shoot from the top of the right circle. His bid was kicked away, but Johnsson cleaned it up from the left side.

Johnsson completed the natural hat trick with a 2-on-1 goal at the 13:44 mark. Kapanen sped down the right side and sent a cross-slot feed for Johnsson to chip in. Holl earned a point on the play.

With 56 seconds remaining in the game, Volkov one-timed a feed from Mitchell Stephens with the help of Jamie McBain, but it couldn't spark a comeback. The Crunch are back in action on Friday, Feb. 2 when they travel to begin a home-and-home weekend series against the Utica Comets.

Single game tickets and packages are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the War Memorial Arena at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444.

Crunchables: Anthony Cirelli is on a career-high five-game point streak (3g, 3a)...Mitchell Stephens has 16 point (11g, 5a) in 13 games...With an assist tonight, Mathieu Joseph is now tied for the team scoring lead with 31 points (8g, 23a).

