Crunch Squeeze Past Bears

December 28, 2016





SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Yanni Gourde tallied his second goal of the game 3:01 into the overtime frame to lift the Syracuse Crunch over the Hershey Bears, 3-2, tonight at the War Memorial Arena.

Mathieu Brodeur and Gourde put the Crunch out to a 2-0 lead late in the first period with back-to-back shorthanded goals just 26 seconds apart. The Bears climbed back to tie the game, but Gourde secured the victory in the extra frame and advanced the Crunch to 17-9-0-3 on the season. Syracuse is now 1-2 in the four-game season series with Hershey.

Crunch goaltender Adam Wilcox stood strong between the pipes with 17 saves. His counterpart, Vitek Vanecek, turned aside 25-of-28. Syracuse was unable to find the back of the net on eight power play opportunities, but stopped 5-of-6 Hershey man-advantages.

The Crunch scored two shorthanded goals on the same penalty late in the first period to build a lead. With 3:43 remaining in the period, Erik Condra carried the puck down the right wing. His shot was kicked aside, but Brodeur earned his first in a Crunch uniform with a rebound from the slot. Cory Conacher earned a point on the opening marker. Just 26 seconds later, Gourde beat Vanecek unassisted from the bottom of the right circle.

The Bears stole one back with 1:13 remaining in the opening frame. Garrett Mitchell scored through traffic off assists from Tyler Lewington and Chandler Stephenson.

Hershey evened the score 1:20 into the second period on the power play. Christian Djoos fed Christian Thomas in the left circle for a one-timer. Chris Bourque recorded a point on the equalizer.

The teams remained knotted through regulation and required an overtime period. Three minutes in, Gourde found the back of the net to give the Crunch the victory. Luke Witkowski and Matt Taormina assisted on the game-winner.

