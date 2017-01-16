Crunch Snap Penguins' Win Streak with 4-1 Victory

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch were first on the board and never let go of the lead as they built towards a 4-1 victory and snapped the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins' seven-game win streak today at the War Memorial Arena.

Yanni Gourde and Daniel Walcott opened scoring in the first period before Slater Koekkoek made it 3-0 in the middle frame. The Penguins stole one back, but Matt Peca added an empty netter in the final seconds to secure the team's first victory over the Penguins this season. The win advances Syracuse to 20-10-2-5 and brings the team to 1-3 in the six-game season series against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Adam Wilcox had a 31-save performance between the pipes for the Crunch to collect his 14th win of the season. Tristan Jarry turned aside 15-of-18 for the Penguins. Syracuse went 1-for-4 on the power play and a perfect 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.

Gourde put the Crunch on the board 10:57 into the first period. After Walcott forced a turnover in the offensive zone, Gourde grabbed the loose puck, deked around a defender and beat Jarry. Four minutes later, Walcott netted one of his own on the power play. He raced down the right wing side and shoved the puck in at the post. Matt Taormina and David Pacan earned assists on the play.

The Crunch went up by three 6:42 into the middle frame. Pacan won the draw and chipped it back for Koekkoek to pot from the high slot.

The Penguins finally solved Wilcox with 5:33 remaining in the second period. Dominik Simon backhanded one on net that was turned aside, but Carter Rowney cleaned up the rebound from the crease.

With 2:55 to play, Peca added an empty netter with the help of Tanner Richard and Mathieu Brodeur.

The Crunch will travel to face the Albany Devils on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Syracuse Crunch single game and ticket packages for the 2016-17 season are on sale now and can be purchased either in person at the Crunch office located in the War Memorial Arena at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse or by calling the office at 315-473-4444. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch) using #SyrCrunch, #WeAreOne and #BLUnited.

Crunchables: David Pacan recorded his first multi-point game since Nov. 30, 2012...Tanner Richard is on a three-game scoring streak.

