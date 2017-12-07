Crunch Snap Comets Point Streak

December 7, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets
News Release
Utica, N.Y. - The Utica Comets fell to the Syracuse Crunch by a score of 6-1 Wednesday night at the Adirondack Bank Center.
Patrick Wiercioch put the Comets up 1-0 halfway through the opening frame with a shorthanded goal. Jayson Megna and Cam Darcy picked up the assists. Adam Erne tied the game with 2:03 to go in the first, capitalizing off a Comets turnover. Kevin Lynch had the assist.
Carter Verhaeghe gave the Crunch a 2-1 lead halfway through the second period. Dominik Masin and Erik Cernak were credited with the assists. Verhaeghe struck again less than two minutes later, firing a shot over the shoulder of Richard Bachman. Michael Bournival collected the lone assist.
Matthew Spencer extended the Syracuse lead to 4-1 with 12:06 remaining in the third period. Anthony Cirelli and Erne tallied the assists. Erne netted his second goal of the night three minutes later. Mat Bodie picked up the assist. Erne scored his third of then night on the power play, redirecting a shot over Bachman. Mathieu Joseph and Cirelli tallied the assists.
Bachman finished with 22 saves and his record falls to 2-5-0. Louis Domingue stopped 23 of 24 shots. His record improves to 5-2-0. The Comets power play went, while the penalty kill.
The Comets return to the ice Saturday night as they hit the road to take on the Providence Bruins. Puck drop at the Dunkin Donuts Center is at 7:05 p.m. The game can be heard on 94.9 KROCK and viewed on AHL Live.
For the latest Comets news visit www.uticacomets.com or follow the team on Facebook (www.facebook.com/uticacomets), Twitter (@UticaComets), Instagram (@UticaComets), Snapchat (@UticaComets) and the Comets YouTube Channel.
