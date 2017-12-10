Crunch Shutout Senators, 6-0

December 10, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch
News Release
BELLEVILLE, ONTARIO - Connor Ingram and the Syracuse Crunch blanked the Belleville Senators, 6-0, to continue a nine-game winning streak tonight at Yardmen Arena.
The rookie netminder turned aside all 18 shots he faced for his first professional shutout, while Alexander Volkov paced the Crunch with two goals and two assists. Mitchell Stephens also added two goals as Syracuse moves to 13-9-1-2 on the season and build a 3-0-0-1 lead in the eight-game season series against Belleville.
The victory gives Ingram his third consecutive win between the pipes for the Crunch. Danny Taylor stopped 14-of-18 in net for the Senators before being relieved by Chris Driedger to start the third period. Driedger went on to allow two goals on eight shots. Syracuse put up two power-play goals on four opportunities and went a perfect 8-for-8 on the penalty kill.
The Crunch opened scoring 9:01 into the first period. Kevin Lynch backhanded a centering feed for Volkov to one-time from the slot. Ben Thomas recorded the secondary assist.
The team doubled their lead with 5:23 remaining in the period. After Carter Verhaeghe's shot was turned aside, Volkov got a stick on the rebound. His attempt was also blocked, but Stephens battled in front of the crease to poke in the loose puck.
Syracuse added two more in the middle stanza to build a 4-0 lead. At the 7:35 mark, Jamie McBain powered a slap shot through traffic from the blue line while Taylor was screened down low. Volkov and Matthew Peca assisted on the power-play goal. Late in the frame, Stephens potted his second of the game on a shorthanded breakaway with the help of Dominik Masin.
The Crunch offense kept producing in the third period with another pair of goals. Halfway through the frame, Erne shoveled a pass between the circles where Cirelli deked around a defender and netted a wrister on the man-advantage. Mathieu Joseph tallied a point on the play. With 3:51 remaining in the game, Peca dropped the puck back for Volkov to score his second of the game from the left circle. Masin made it a multi-point night with the helper.
Syracuse is back in action on Dec. 15 when they host the Providence Bruins at 7 p.m.
Ticket packages for the 2017-18 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the War Memorial Arena at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or by logging on to Ticketmaster .
Crunchables: The Crunch have power-play goals in four consecutive games...Adam Erne is on a five-game point streak (5g, 2a)...Anthony Cirelli has seven points in his last three games (3g, 4a)
