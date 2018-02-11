Crunch Rally for 3-2 Win over Sound Tigers

BRIDGEPORT, CONN. - The Syracuse Crunch scored twice in the third period to rally from behind for a 3-2 win over the Bridgeport Sound Tigers tonight at the Webster Bank Arena.

The Crunch picked up five of a possible six points in their second three-in-three of the season. The win advances the team to 28-17-2-3 and gives Syracuse a 1-0 lead in the home-and-home season series against Bridgeport.

Eddie Pasquale earned his second win of the weekend with 27 saves in net for the Crunch. Christopher Gibson turned aside 23-of-26 between the pipes for the Sound Tigers. Syracuse was held to 0-for-4 on the power play, while Bridgeport converted on 2-of-6 man-advantages.

After a scoreless first period, the Sound Tigers broke the stalemate on the power play halfway through the second stanza. Travis St. Denis won the draw forward in the left circle. The puck went straight from the face off dot into the back of the net through Pasquale's five-hole.

Four minutes later, the Crunch evened the score. Mitchell Stephens won the faceoff in the left circle and sent the puck back for Dominik Masin to one-time from the point.

With 3:08 remaining in the second period, Bridgeport went back on top with another power-play marker. Steve Bernier's shot from the blue line was stopped, but the rebound dropped for Michael Dal Colle to sweep in. Kyle Burroughs recorded the secondary assist.

Syracuse tied the game for a second time 3:02 into the final frame. Reid McNeill stopped a clearing attempt at the blue line and shot down to Alex Volkov in the slot. He quickly backhanded a feed for Stephens to pick the far corner from all alone in the bottom of the left circle.

Five minutes later, the Crunch stole their first lead of the game. Masin sent the puck along the blue line for Erik Cernak to shoot from the right point. His wrister went wide off Gibson's glove for Dennis Yan to pick up, wraparound the back of the cage and tuck into an open net.

The Crunch are back in action on Wednesday when they travel to face the Utica Comets at 7 p.m.

Single game tickets and packages are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the War Memorial Arena at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch) using #SyrCrunch.

Crunchables: Alex Volkov is on a four-game point streak (3g, 1a)...Dominik Masin recorded his first career Gordie Howe hat trick tonight.

