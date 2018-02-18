Crunch Rally Back for 3-1 Win over Checkers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Syracuse Crunch scored three goals in the final 11 minutes to rally towards a 3-1 comeback victory over the Charlotte Checkers today at Bojangles' Coliseum.

Olivier Archambault tied the game before Carter Verhaeghe and Erik Condra scored 24 seconds apart to split the weekend series against the Checkers. The win advances Syracuse to 30-18-2-3 on the season and gives the team a 2-1-0-0 lead in the four-game series against Charlotte.

Goaltender Connor Ingram stopped 20-of-21 shots in net for the Crunch. Callum Booth turned aside 25-of-28 in his first AHL start for the Checkers. Syracuse was unable to convert on one power play opportunity and went a perfect 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.

The Checkers opened scoring with their first shot in the second period. Marcus Kruger chipped the puck towards the slot as he was getting pressured on the right wing. Brenden Kichton picked up the loose puck and potted a wrister from the circle. Trevor Carrick recorded the secondary assist.

The Crunch finally broke their scoring drought 9:04 into the final frame. Michael Bournival carried the puck into the zone and passed off to Dominik Masin in the slot. The defenseman sent a soft backhander towards the goal where Archambault tucked it in to tie the game.

Syracuse took their first lead of the weekend with 3:54 remaining in the contest. Verhaeghe cut across the slot and sniped a shot into the far corner from the top of the left circle. Mat Bodie and Erik Cernak recorded a point on the go-ahead goal. Just 24 seconds later, Condra jammed in a rebound from down low for the insurance marker. Archambault made it a multi-point game with the assist, while Daniel Walcott earned the secondary helper.

The Crunch are back in action when they travel to face the Rochester Americans on Wednesday at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo.

Crunchables: The Crunch scored their first goal in the last 167:49 today...Erik Condra scored for the first time since Jan. 6 against Hartford...Syracuse is the seventh team in the league, and second in the North Division, to reach 30 wins on the season.

