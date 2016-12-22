Crunch Outlasted by Wolf Pack, 5-4

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Adam Erne put up four points for the Syracuse Crunch tonight as the team was outlasted by the Hartford Wolf Pack, 5-4, at the War Memorial Arena.

Along with Erne's pair of goals and assists, Brian Hart and Daniel Walcott also netted markers for the Crunch in a loss that moves the team to 16-8-0-3 on the season. The loss is only the Crunch's third in 13 home games this season.

Adam Wilcox blocked 17-of-22 shots for the Crunch in defeat, while Brandon Halverson turned aside 19 shots between the pipes for the Wolf Pack. Syracuse did not convert on either of their two man-advantages, but killed 2-of-3 penalties.

The Crunch opened scoring with 3:52 remaining in the first period. Erne picked up his own rebound on a shot from the right circle and fired again, this time beating Halverson. Matthew Peca tallied an assist on the marker.

Ryan Graves scored one for Hartford with 18 seconds remaining in the first to even the score, 1-1.

The Wolf Pack extended their lead with two goals in the middle frame. Adam Tambellini tallied a power-play marker 2:58 into the period. Matt Bodie contributed one of his own with 5:39 left in the period to take the lead, 3-1.

One minute later, Hart answered for the Crunch with a snipe from the left circle. Hart carried the puck into the zone and launched it over Halverson's glove into the top corner of the net. Erne earned his first assist of the evening on the shot.

Ahti Oksanen reclaimed a two-goal lead for the Wolf Pack when he snuck one past Wilcox with 2:32 remaining in the second period to make the score, 4-2.

Erne netted his second of the night early in the third stanza. The left winger charged the net and jammed the puck in from the crease. Matt Taormina earned a point with the helper. However, Hartford was there to again go up by two when Justin Fontaine found the back of the net just over a minute later.

With 16 minutes left in the game, Walcott tallied his first of the season to pull the Crunch back within one. Yanni Gourde received the puck from Erne attempted to jam it in from the crease, but lost it on a deflection. Walcott charged in and fired the loose puck from the slot to light the lamp to keep the Crunch alive. Syracuse was unable to build momentum in the third period and fell to the Wolf Pack for the second time this season.

The Crunch travel to take on the Rochester Americans on Monday at 7 p.m.

Syracuse Crunch single game and ticket packages for the 2016-17 season are on sale now and can be purchased either in person at the Crunch office located in the War Memorial Arena at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse or by calling the office at 315-473-4444. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch) using #SyrCrunch, #WeAreOne and #BLUnited.

Crunchables: The Crunch had a 10-game home points streak snapped tonight...Yanni Gourde continues to lead the league with 12 assists over 10 consecutive home games.

