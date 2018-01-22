Crunch Lose to Marlies, 4-1

News Release

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch had their 10-game point streak snapped in a 4-1 loss to the Toronto Marlies tonight at the War Memorial Arena.

For the second consecutive game, Mitchell Stephens was the only goal scorer for the Crunch. The team now sits at 24-13-2-2 on the season and trails Toronto, 2-4-0-0, in the eight-game season series.

Goaltender Connor Ingram turned aside 21-of-24 shots in net for the Crunch, while Garrett Sparks earned the win with 28 saves for the Marlies. Syracuse converted on 1-of-5 power play opportunities and allowed the first power-play goal in five games with Toronto going 3-for-5 on the man-advantage.

The Marlies cashed in on an early power-play goal 2:25 into the game. Chris Mueller fired a shot from the top of the right circle. The puck missed wide and bounced back off the end boards for Trevor Moore to sweep in at a sharp angle from the left side.

Toronto doubled their lead with another tally on the man-advantage at the 4:30 mark of the second period. Kasperi Kapanen sent a centering feed for Ben Smith to chip in from the slot. Timothy Liljegren picked up the secondary helper.

Syracuse cut the lead in half with a power-play goal of their own halfway through the middle frame. During a battle in front of the net, Stephens got his stick on the loose puck as he fell to the ice and backhanded a rebound around Sparks and into an open net. Anthony Cirelli and Dennis Yan tallied the assists.

The Marlies went back up by two with 4:06 remaining in the second. Colin Greening went short side from the bottom of the left circle with the help of Mason Marchment and Trevor Moore.

With 3:19 remaining in the game, Andreas Johnsson received a pass from Moore and added an empty net power-play goal to secure the win.

