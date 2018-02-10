Crunch Hold on to Edge Rocket, 3-2

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Anthony Cirelli and Jamie McBain both put up multi-point performances as the Syracuse Crunch edged the Laval Rocket, 3-2, tonight at the War Memorial Arena.

Alexander Volkov opened scoring before Cirelli doubled the lead in the first period. The Rocket climbed back to even the game, 2-2, but Olivier Archambault netted an unassisted game-winner in the third to snap a four-game skid and move the Crunch to 27-17-2-3 on the season. Syracuse sits at 3-2-0-1 in the eight-game season series against Laval.

Eddie Pasquale stopped 21-of-23 shots in victory between the pipes for the Crunch. Zachary Fucale turned aside 16-of-19 in net for the Rocket. Syracuse was unable convert on four power play opportunities and went 2-for-3 on the penalty kill.

The Crunch were first on the board with a shorthanded marker halfway through the first period. Cirelli received a pass from McBain and came in down the right wing to pull Fucale out of position. Once he hit the circle, he threw a feed for Volkov to net back door with a quick stick.

The Crunch built a two-goal lead with 2:45 to go in the opening frame. McBain skated the puck into the zone and dropped a pass back to Mathieu Joseph at the left point. The rookie fired a shot that deflected off the crossbar and into the right circle for Cirelli to launch home.

The Rocket stole one back on the power play halfway through the middle stanza. David Broll got a stick on Stefan Leblanc's shot from the blue line to earn his second of the season. Brett Lernout tallied a point on the assist.

Laval knotted the game, 2-2, at the 9:06 mark of the final stanza. Tom Parisi came in on a 2-on-1 and sent a feed for Adam Cracknell to chip in. Kyle Baun earned an assist on the equalizer.

One minute later, Archambault netted the eventual game-winner. The winger intercepted the puck near the blue line and skated it into the offensive zone. He deked around Eric Gelinas and scored five-hole.

The Crunch complete a three-in-three when they travel to face the Bridgeport Sound Tigers tomorrow at 5 p.m.

Single game tickets and packages are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the War Memorial Arena at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch) using #SyrCrunch.

Crunchables: With a goal tonight, Olivier Archambault is on three-game point streak (2g, 1a). He scored his second game-winning goal in the last seven games...Alex Volkov has scored a goal in the last three games...Mathieu Joseph is on a five-game point streak (1g, 7a)...Anthony Cirelli has nine points (4g, 5a) in the last nine games...The Crunch lead the league in shorthanded goals with 10.

