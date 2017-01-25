Crunch Edged by Penguins, 3-2, in Overtime

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins edged the Syracuse Crunch, 3-2, with one second remaining in overtime tonight at the Mohegan Sun Arena.

Joel Vermin opened scoring for the Crunch before the Penguins took over the lead. Adam Comrie evened the game in the second period and helped force overtime. The loss puts the Crunch on a four-game winless streak and moves the team to 20-12-4-5 on the season. The Penguins hold a 4-1 lead in the six-game season series.

Goaltender Kristers Gudlevskis stopped 26 shots in net for the Crunch. Tristan Jarry earned the win with 39 saves for the Penguins. Syracuse was unable to convert on five power play opportunities, but went 5-for-5 on the penalty kill.

The Crunch were first to score at the 13:26 mark of the first period. Cory Conacher carried the puck behind the net and into the corner. He sauced one across the zone to Vermin alone in the slot. He wristed one top shelf for his eighth of the season. Yanni Gourde recorded a point with the secondary assist.

The Penguins took over the lead in the middle frame with two goals three minutes apart. Just 4:15 into the frame, Tom Kostopoulos evened the score. He cut across the slot and tried to jam the puck in. His first attempt was stopped, but he picked up his rebound and lit the lamp. Kevin Porter put the Penguins on top with a breakaway marker.

Halfway through the second, the Crunch came back to tie the game for a second time. Comrie fired a slap shot from the left circle. Jarry was unable to cover the puck and gave the defenseman the opportunity to sneak behind the goaltender, pick up the loose puck and backhand it into an open net. Brian Hart and Henri Ikonen earned points on the equalizer.

After a scoreless third period, the game went into overtime. With just one second remaining, David Warsofsky ended the game on a breakaway and gave the Penguins the win.

The Crunch continue their road trip against the Springfield Thunderbirds Friday at 7:05 p.m.

Crunchables: The Crunch have gone into overtime a league-high 12 times. The team is 3-9 when requiring extra time...Joel Vermin scored his first goal since Nov. 29 tonight.

