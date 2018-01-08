Crunch Edged by Comets, 2-1

January 8, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch
News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch had their six-game home winning streak snapped with a 2-1 loss to the Utica Comets tonight at the War Memorial Arena.
The loss drops the Crunch to 15-12-1-2 on the season and puts Syracuse down, 1-2-0-0 in the 12-game season series against Utica.
Louis Domingue turned aside 23-of-25 shots in net for the Crunch. Thatcher Demko stopped 23-of-24 shots between the pipes for the Comets. Syracuse did not convert on any of their four power play opportunities, but went a perfect 6-for-6 on the penalty kill.
After a scoreless first period, Michael Chaput opened scoring 54 seconds into the second frame. Griffen Molino picked up the puck from behind the net and sent a centering feed in front for Chaput to drive past Domingue. Patrick Wiercioch earned the secondary assist.
Five minutes later, Erik Condra tied it up for the Crunch. Matthew Peca carried the puck through the right circle and pulled Demko out of position. He sent a quick feed across the slot for Condra to score on the open net. Carter Verhaeghe tallied a helper on the equalizer.
Molino reclaimed the lead for the Comets at the 16:54 mark of the middle stanza. Cole Cassels brought the puck into the zone on a 2-on-1 and sent it across the zone to Molino who beat Domingue top shelf.
