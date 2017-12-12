Crunch Edge Rocket, 2-1

News Release

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch edged the Laval Rocket, 2-1, to continue a five-game winning streak at the War Memorial Arena. The win improves the Crunch to 9-9-1-2 on the season and pushes Laval's winless streak to seven consecutive games.

Crunch netminder Louis Domingue built on recent success, stopping 24-of-25 shots. Charlie Lindgren turned aside 28-of-30 between the pipes for the Rocket. Syracuse unable to convert on any of their six power play opportunities, but went 5-for-6 on the penalty kill. After a scoreless first period, the Crunch lit the lamp six minutes into the second stanza. Adam Erne threw the puck to Anthony Cirelli for a give-and-go at the blueline. After picking up the return feed, he cut across the crease and jammed the puck in. Jamie McBain recorded the secondary helper on the opening tally.

Syracuse doubled their lead less than two minutes into the final frame. Mitchell Stephens pulled Lindgren out of position as he attempted to get a shot off, but instead wrapped around the back of the net. He then fed Matthew Peca who buried the puck into an open net. Ben Thomas tallied an assist on the play. Chris Terry potted a one-timer from the point during a 6-on-3 advantage to pull the Rocket within one in the final minutes of the game, but Syracuse held off a comeback to earn their fourth straight win on home ice.

