Crunch Drop Season Opener to Amerks, 3-1

ROCHESTER, N.Y. - Mitchell Stephens scored the lone goal for the Syracuse Crunch as they dropped their season opener to the Rochester Americans, 3-1, tonight at the Blue Cross Arena.

The Amerks were first to light the lamp and continued to build a lead, scoring in each period, before the Crunch stole one back. The late tally wasn't enough to build momentum to overcome the deficit and Rochester took the first game in a 10-game season series.

Michael Leighton turned aside 18 shots in his first appearance with the Crunch. Linus Ullmark earned the win with 27 saves. Syracuse couldn't convert on six power play opportunities, while Rochester went 1-for-5.

The Amerks struck first with 1:28 remaining in the first period. After Zach Redmond shoveled the puck away from the boards, Justin Bailey netted a wrister through traffic from the right point.

Just over a minute into the middle frame, Rochester doubled their lead on the power play. Kyle Criscuolo carried the puck into the zone and dropped it back for Steve Moses to send home with a quick shot from the slot. C.J. Smith recorded the secondary helper.

With 5:23 remaining in the game, the Amerks made it 3-0 off Bailey's second of the night. The forward sped down the right wing side and found space to score short side from the circle.

Stephens finally solved Ullmark three minutes later. He capitalized on an open rebound just left of the crease. Assists went to Adam Erne and Mat Bodie.

The teams will rematch tomorrow night at the War Memorial Arena for the Crunch's Home Opener presented by Upstate Comprehensive Stroke Center at 7 p.m.

Crunchables: The Crunch won the 10-game season series against the Amerks last year with a 8-1-0-1 record.

