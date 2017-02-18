Crunch Downed by IceCaps, 6-1

February 18, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release





ST. JOHN'S, NL - The St. John's IceCaps jumped out to a quick lead and never let up as they defeated the Syracuse Crunch, 6-1, tonight at the Mile One Centre.

After going down by two, Matt Taormina put the Crunch on the board with their lone goal halfway through the first period. The team was unable to build momentum and fell to the IceCaps for the third time this season to drop to 2-1-1-1 in the eight-game series. Syracuse also sits at 25-17-4-5 on the season.

Kristers Gudlevskis stopped 16-of-20 in net for the Crunch before being relieved by Adam Wilcox in the second period. Wilcox turned aside 15-of-17. Charlie Lindgren earned the win with a 29-save performance for the IceCaps. Syracuse went 1-for-2 on the power play and 4-for-5 on the penalty kill.

The IceCaps were quick to build a 2-0 lead in the first half of the opening period. Nikita Scherbak started with the puck at the goal line. He passed up to Zach Redmond at the left point who sent a feed for Chris Terry in the right circle to one-time on the power play at the 6:18 mark. Three minutes later, Jacob de la Rose struck from the same spot with a wrist shot during 6-on-5 play from a delayed penalty. Max Friberg and Ryan Johnston tallied the assists.

The Crunch cut the lead in half with a power play goal of their own with nine minutes remaining in the first period. Matthew Peca sent a cross-zone pass for Taormina to net from the backdoor. Adam Erne earned a point with the secondary helper.

St. John's added three more during the second period to take a 5-1 lead. At the 8:37 mark, de la Rose kicked the puck out from the end boards for Stefan Matteau to sneak past Gudlevskis from the right side of the crease. Halfway through the frame, David Broll received the puck from Jeremy Gregoire and sped down the left wing side to beat Gudlevskis and chase him from the game. Alexandre Ranger assisted on the play.

With 1:36 remaining in the middle stanza, Bobby Farnham chipped the puck out from behind the net where de la Rose was waiting to redirect it in.

The IceCaps extended their lead to five just one minute into the third period when Zach Redmond scored from the right circle with the help of Terry and Scherbak.

The Crunch and IceCaps rematch tomorrow at 2:30 p.m.

Syracuse Crunch single game and ticket packages for the 2016-17 season are on sale now and can be purchased either in person at the Crunch office located in the War Memorial Arena at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse or by calling the office at 315-473-4444. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch) using #SyrCrunch, #WeAreOne and #BLUnited.

Crunchables: Matt Taormina broke a 16-game scoring drought tonight with his 13th of the season...The Crunch have allowed six goals for the third time this season and second in as many games.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from February 18, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.