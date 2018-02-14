Crunch Defeat Comets, 3-2, in Seven-Round Shootout

UTICA, N.Y. - Syracuse Crunch defenseman Jamie McBain scored the game-winner in a seven-round shootout to defeat the Utica Comets, 3-2, tonight at the Adirondack Bank Center.

The Crunch scored on their first two shots of the game, but the Comets came back to force overtime and an eventual shootout. Crunch goaltender Eddie Pasquale stopped 33-of-35 shots and all seven skaters in the shootout victory to help advance Syracuse to 29-17-2-3 on the season. The team now sits at 4-5-0-0 in the 12-game season series against Utica.

The Syracuse power play was held scoreless on three opportunities, while the penalty kill went 1-for-1. The Crunch fired 33 shots on goal and Utica goaltender Thatcher Demko turned aside 6-of-7 Crunch chances in the shootout.

Syracuse opened scoring less than two minutes into the contest. Mat Bodie kept the puck in the zone at the blue line and passed down for Carter Verhaeghe to score top shelf. Anthony Cirelli earned a point for the secondary assist on the opening marker.

At the 6:15 mark, the Crunch struck again. Mathieu Joseph skated the puck into the zone during a 3-on-2 and dropped a pass back for Mitchell Stephens at the right point. Stephens centered the puck for Dominik Masin to pick up and send home from the slot.

Utica stole one back with 7:16 remaining in the middle stanza. David Dziurzynski cleaned up the rebound from Adam Comrie's shot. Cole Cassels tallied the secondary helper.

The Comets tied the game 1:39 into the third period to eventually force overtime. Tony Cameranesi dug the puck out of the corner for Patrick Wiercioch to net with a wrister from the left circle. Wacey Hamilton earned a point on the equalizer.

After a scoreless overtime frame, McBain scored the only goal in the shootout to steal the win for Syracuse.

The Crunch travel to face the Charlotte Checkers on Saturday at 6 p.m.

Crunchables: The Crunch are 4-5 when requiring overtime...The Crunch and Comets have combined for 18 rounds in two shootouts this season. Crunch defenseman have scored the game-winner in both.

