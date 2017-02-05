Crunch Comeback Effort Not Enough in 3-2 Loss to Marlies

TORONTO - After going down 3-0, the Syracuse Crunch started a late third period comeback with two goals just 1:42 apart, but the effort was not enough to overtake the Toronto Marlies and the team fell, 3-2, in a penalty-ridden contest this afternoon at Ricoh Coliseum.

Tanner Richard extended his road-scoring streak to four when he started a comeback attempt for the Crunch with 6:50 remaining in the game. Just 1:42 later, Adam Comrie pulled the Crunch within one, but the team was unable to catch Toronto and dropped their first contest of the year to the Marlies. Syracuse now sits at 23-14-4-5 and 3-1 in the eight-game season series.

Adam Wilcox backstopped the Crunch with 25 saves, while Garret Sparks turned aside 25 for the Marlies. Syracuse converted on one of their nine power play opportunities and shut down 8-of-11 Toronto man-advantages.

The Marlies were first to score during a 5-on-3 advantage 9:44 into the first period. Dmytro Timashov's shot from the right side ricocheted off the post and over to the side of the crease. Seth Griffith controlled the rebound and chipped it back for Byron Froese to pot from the bottom of the left circle.

With 30 seconds remaining in the second period, Froese doubled Toronto's lead with his second of the game. Andrew Campbell's shot was broken up by a Crunch defenseman, but Froese was able to grab the loose puck, turn and shoot from the slot. The secondary helper went to Andreas Johnsson.

Toronto made it 3-0 with another 5-on-3 goal at the 6:42 mark of the third period. Travis Dermott fired a shot from the blue line that was tipped down low by Kerby Rychel.

The Crunch kicked off an attempted comeback with 6:50 remaining in the third. Erik Condra sent a cross-slot feed for Cory Conacher to one-time from the right circle. His shot was stopped, but Richard sent the rebound into an open net from the blue paint. Comrie lit the lamp from a wide angle at the left boards just 1:42 later to bring the Crunch within one. Despite the momentum, Syracuse was unable to find the equalizer and fell to Toronto.

The Crunch return to the War Memorial Arena after a six-game road trip to host the Binghamton Senators on Friday at 7 p.m.

The Crunch return to the War Memorial Arena after a six-game road trip to host the Binghamton Senators on Friday at 7 p.m.

Crunchables: Tanner Richard is tied for the league lead with goals in four consecutive road games...Cory Conacher leads the league with points in nine consecutive road contests (3g, 9a).

