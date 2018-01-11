Crunch Burn Devils

January 11, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch
News Release
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Michael Bournival recorded a three-point night as the Syracuse Crunch defeated the Binghamton Devils, 4-1, tonight at the Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena.
The win advances the Crunch to 21-12-1-2 on the season and builds a six-game winning streak. Syracuse also has a 3-1-0-0 lead in the 10-game season series against Binghamton.
Goaltender Connor Ingram recorded 34 saves in his fifth consecutive win. Devils netminder Eddie Lack stopped 12-of-16. Syracuse was able to convert on 1-of-2 power play opportunities and went a perfect 5-for-5 on the penalty kill.
After a scoreless first period, the Crunch opened scoring on the power play 49 seconds into the middle frame. Jamie McBain fired from the right point. His shot was tipped down low by Erik Condra before deflecting off Bournival's helmet and into the net.
Five minutes later, Adam Erne drove down the right wing and cut across the crease to jam the puck past Lack's skate. Bournival picked up the helper.
At the 13:27 mark, the Devils stole one back. Brandon Baddock cut across the slot and fed Ben Thomson for a wrister from the left faceoff dot. Josh Jacobs tallied an assist.
Syracuse regained a two-goal lead just 1:06 into the third period during 4-on-4 play. Mitchell Stephens skated the puck into the zone and left a drop pass for McBain to pick the far corner from the top of the right circle. Bournival earned his third point of the game with the secondary helper.
The Crunch made it 4-1 with a shorthanded goal two minutes later. Erne and Kevin Lynch capitalized on a turnover and came in on a 2-on-1. Erne sped down the left wing and threw an elevated cross-zone feed for Lynch to chip in at the goal line.
The Crunch travel to face the Utica Comets on Friday at 7 p.m.
Single game tickets and packages are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the War Memorial Arena at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444
