Crosby Inks Deal for 2017

GARY, IN - The Gary SouthShore RailCats announced today that infielder Alex Crosby has agreed to a contract with the club for 2017 marking the return of one of the team's leading weapons from 2016.

Alex Crosby, who was a rookie in 2016, will return for a third season with the club. In 2016 the Vacaville, California native was second on the team at the plate with a .293 average with three home runs and was second in RBI's with 44 for the Cats in 85 games.

In 2005 Crosby played in 10 games for Gary hitting .200 and made his debut on June 28th getting his first hit on the first pitch he saw in the second inning, driving a double into the right-centerfield.

Crosby played collegiality at Sonoma State University in Rohnert Park, California. In his two seasons with the Seawolves, Crosby hit .321 in 220 at bats with six home runs and 55 RBI. His best collegiate season was 2015, where he hit .365 in 49 games with four home runs and a .514 slugging percentage. He was named to the 2015 Daktronics All-West Regional Team for his performance. Crosby is the cousin of former RailCat Jon Jones.

2017 will mark the 16th season of RailCats Baseball in Northwest Indiana and the club will also celebrate 15 years playing at their current home "The Steel Yard". Season tickets are now on sale as well as sponsorship opportunities for the 2017 RailCats season. Visit RAILCATSBASEBALL.COM or call (219) 882-2255 for more information.

