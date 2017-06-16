Cron\\"s Big Night Powers Generals to 6-1 Victory

News Release

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Kevin Cron smacked a pair of RBI doubles and added an RBI single to lead the Jackson Generals to a 6-1 win over the Birmingham Barons on Friday night.

Cron kick started the scoring off of Barons' starter Michael Kopech in the first inning, as he bounced a double down the left field line, past the outstretched glove of third baseman Cameron Seitzer to give the Generals a 1-0 lead.

After Kopech retired Jackson in order during the second inning, the first two batters in the third reached, setting the stage for Cron's second RBI double, which was the first of three runs scored by the Generals in the inning.

Up 4-0 in the fifth, Jackson chased Kopech from the game after two walks began the inning. He was relieved by Thaddius Lowry, who allowed both runners to score, one on a wild pitch and another on Cron's third RBI base hit of the night. Kopech wound up throwing four plus innings, while giving up five hits, six runs and striking out three.

Keon Barnum got the Barons on the board with a solo shot, his ninth of the season in the bottom half of the fifth inning. But the Generals' pitching staff led by starter Joel Payamps and backed up by relievers Jared Miller and Yuhei Nakaushiro shut down the Barons' bats for the rest of the game.

Payamps surrendered five hits and one run over his seven inning start to improve to 2-1 on the season. Miller tossed a scoreless eighth and Nakaushiro pitched a clean ninth to lock down the victory.

Seitzer's two hits led the Barons' bats in addition to Barnum's home run. Lowry and Robinson Leyer combined to throw five scoreless innings out of Birmingham's bullpen.

The Barons continue their series against the Jackson Generals tomorrow night at 6:30 p.m. Right-hander Matt Cooper will toe the slab for Birmingham, while he will be opposed by fellow righty Taylor Clarke. Curt Bloom will bring you all the action starting with the Coca-Cola pregame show starting at 6:20 p.m. on 105.5 FM WERC and the iHeart Radio app.

