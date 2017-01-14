Crisp Reassigned to Brampton

January 14, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - St. John's IceCaps News Release





ST. JOHN'S, NL - Montreal Canadiens and St. John's IceCaps General Manager Marc Bergevin announced today the Canadiens have reassigned forward Connor Crisp from the IceCaps to the Brampton Beast of the ECHL.

The 22-year-old - who was drafted in the third round (71st overall) by the Canadiens in 2013 - is scoreless in seven games with the IceCaps this season. Crisp also has four goals and two assists in six contests with the Beast.

The IceCaps tickets can be purchased in person at the Mile One Centre box office, by phone at 709-576-7657 or online at www.mileonecentre.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from January 14, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.