Credential Pickup Infor

News Release

MEDIA ADVISORY: Credential Pickup Information for Silicon Valley 7's and Penn Mutual Collegiate Fall Rugby Classic at Avaya Stadium

WHAT: The inaugural Silicon Valley 7's and Penn Mutual Collegiate Fall Rugby Classic.

WHERE: Avaya Stadium, home of the San Jose Earthquakes.

WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 4 and Sunday, Nov. 5, with additional media access listed below.

WHO: National Sevens Rugby teams from the United States, Canada, Tonga, Samoa, Fiji, New Zealand, Japan, Australia, China, England, Ireland and Chile. Men's collegiate Rugby Sevens teams from the University of Arizona, Central Washington, San Diego State, Cal Poly, UC Davis, the University of Southern California, Stanford University and Santa Clara University.

Media credential pickup for this weekend is as follows:

Prior to Saturday, pickup is at the tournament office at The Fairmont Hotel, 170 S Market St, San Jose, CA 95113. Credentials can be picked up from Wednesday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Parking passes will also be available in advance for the weekend. If you need parking and can't pickup prior to Saturday, please advise as we may be able to email.

After 4 p.m. Friday, the next pickup will be at Avaya Stadium starting on Saturday morning. On Saturday and Sunday, media will call will be at the tent between the main gate and the San Jose Earthquakes Front Office. Media will call will open at 10 a.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday.

Press box seating will be open, not assigned. Wifi will be available on site.

Additional media opportunities:

Wednesday, Nov. 1: 6:30 p.m., Team Tonga, Team New Zealand official dinners, meet and greet with fans; Da Kine Island Grill, 23 N. Market Street | San Jose, CA 95113

Thursday, Nov. 2: 6:30 p.m., Team USA, Team Fiji official dinners, meet and greet with fans; Da Kine Island Grill, 23 N. Market Street San Jose, CA 95113

Friday, Nov. 3: 8 p.m., Official Kickoff Party, Rookies Sports Lounge, 1535 Meridian Ave, San Jose, CA

Any additional access to team practices for media is on a case-by-case basis. There is no filming of team practices by media.

DETAILS: The international field for the weekend will mark the first time that squads from the Island nations of Tonga, Samoa and Fiji will be in the same event since the 2007 USA Sevens. It is also the first time the Irish National Sevens squad will play in the United States and will be the last international tune-up for rising nations Canada and the United States, as well as traditional powers like New Zealand, Japan and Australia, as they prepare for the 2018 HSBC Sevens World Series. The Silicon Valley International 7's will also mark the first time the Chinese National Team will appear in the United States.

In addition to 34 international men's matches, and the collegiate matches, an international cultural festival, along with an Island concert series will be held to celebrate the weekend.

