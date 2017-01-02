Credential Application Is Available for 2017 NWSL College Draft

January 2, 2017 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) News Release





CHICAGO (Jan. 2, 2017) - The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) is accepting media credential requests for the 2017 NWSL College Draft on Thursday, Jan. 12 at the National Soccer Coaches Association of America (NSCAA) Convention in Los Angeles, Calif.

NWSL credentials are required for the draft. Local venue media credentials will not be valid. Media can access the online application via the following link: http://nwsl.us/2gOfxEy

The deadline to apply for credentials to the College Draft is: Jan. 10, 2017 at 5 p.m. ET.

The latest order for the 2017 College Draft can be found here. You can also find the selections from the 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016 drafts on NWSLsoccer.com.

For a complete schedule of events and more information about the 2017 NSCAA Convention, please visit the official website at nscaaconvention.com.

