Create Unforgettable Group Experiences with the Condors

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - Ever wanted to perform on the ice? How about bring your team down to greet the players in a fan tunnel before they head out? Or maybe you want to play broomball on ice with your group? If you want to do it, we have options for you when you book your group for an upcoming Condors home game.

GROUP EXPERIENCES

Reserve your group, with as few as 10 friends, today as select experiences are going fast

Experiences include singing the National Anthem, performing during intermissions, sitting in the penalty box pre-game, taking a picture on ice, and more!

Showcase your youth sports team with a fun night out, have them wear jerseys, and aspire to be pro athletes like the ones they see on the ice

Group outings are perfect for dance teams, cheer and band performers, non-profit organizations, birthday parties, and people who want to have fun!

Make your game night experience more than just the game and treat family, friends, and colleagues to an unforgettable experience

Call 324-PUCK (7825) to speak with a Condors group representative to customize your group's night and experience today!

Ask about The Big 6 nights including Star Wars Night and Teddy Bear Toss as other promotions will be announced shortly

OPENING WEEKEND OCTOBER 5 & 6

BIG 6 PACK ON SALE NOW - GUARANTEE YOUR SEAT TO THE BIGGEST GAMES

