Crazy 'Can't-Miss' Mud Hens Promotions

The 2017 Mud Hens promotion season brings back all-time favorites, celebrates iconic moments, our city, and the joy of being a kid, no matter your age. Our players will again don specialty themed jerseys to help raise money for local charities. Fans will go home with fun giveaways (starting on Opening Day) and plenty of new memories. Mark your calendar, the 2017 season opens on Thursday, April 13.

THE FIVE YOU CAN'T MISS

5. Beatles Night - Friday, June 16

We couldn't let this one pass us by. Celebrating one of the most historic moments in rock - the release of The Beatles Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band album. The night features a specialty jersey, Beatles themed contests and a tribute concert in Hensville Park.

4. Lego Weekend - Friday, August 11

Fifth Third Field joins LEGO in their 2017 Minor League Baseball tour for three days of fun and challenges. There will be interactive displays, building tables and in-game promotions and contests. Get ready for a night of building fun!

3. M*A*S*H Night - Friday, August 25

Celebrating the 45th Anniversary of M*A*S*H. The Mud Hens will induct Corporal Klinger into the celebrity Hall of Fame. The popular Corporal Klinger bobblehead from 2011 will make a comeback, and we hope Corporal Klinger will find his way back to Toledo.

2. Star Wars Night - Saturday, May 27

2017 marks the fifth year the force will run strong through Fifth Third Field. This season the team will again sport Star Wars themed jerseys-wait till you see them! We will pay tribute to Princess Leia and the postgame fireworks show will be Star Wars themed. May the Force be with you.

1. Opening Day - Thursday, April 13

Parties on the rooftops. Brewfest in the Home Run Terrace. Hensville Block Party. Live music. Mud Hens on the field. It's time for the biggest party of the year!

WHAT'S NEW

Hensville Live - Every Friday and Saturday Postgame

Enjoy the most amazing postgame firework show from your seat or in Hensville Park. Afterward stay for the free concert in the park or Top of NINE.

Bring your own instrument - Saturday, May 6

Do you know how to play an instrument? Bring it to the game. We are putting together a 10,000 piece live band to perform during the game. So whether you marched in HS, play for fun or just want to play the KAZOO (we're giving them out that night)-WE WANT YOU in the Mud Hens Band.

Harry Potter Night - Friday, July 14

Muggles and wizards alike are invited to a night of magic and fun to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter. Fifth Third Field turns into Diagon Alley where we "solemnly swear that we are up to no good." Stay tuned for details on a Hensville Park Quidditch contest.

You Will Do Better in Toledo Night - Saturday, August 26

The Mud Hens are partnering with Jupmode to celebrate Toledo. It was 1913 when Toledoans first heard You will do better in Toledo. The team takes the field in You will do better in Toledo specialty jerseys. There will be special giveaways and fans can share their 'do better stories' on the video board.

Ultimate Challenge Night - Saturday, July 29

There are two challenges. The first is easier. You succeed; you win. The second is harder. You succeed; you win a prize and so do those sitting around you. Which one do you pick? Will you be cheered or jeered? Let the fun begin!

Inflatable Theme Park featuring Celebrity Characters - Sundays in Hensville Park

Who doesn't want to hang out with a celebrity? Each Sunday, when the team is home, the kids can hang out with some of their favorite celebrity characters in Hensville Park. Whey they're not taking pictures they can have fun playing in the inflatable theme park.

ALL-TIME FAVORITES

School Celebration Days - April 27, May 16, May 18, May 24 Eggs & Bacon Weekend - April 28-30 Kids Opening Day - April 30 Hens and Hounds Nights - May 26, August 23 Boy Scout Sleepovers - June 16 & 17, July 15 & 28, August 11 Legends of Wrestling - June 17 Father's Day Bash - June 18 Girl Scout Sleepovers - July 14, August 12 Veterans Night - July 15 Gladiator Night featuring Toledo Walleye Players - September 1 Kids Run the Bases - EVERY Sunday Home Game

SPECIALTY JERSEYS

Star Wars - May 27 Beatles Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band - June 16 Patriotic jerseys inspired by the 25th Anniversary of the iconic Dream Team - July 1-3 You will do better in Toledo - August 26

GIVEAWAYS

Magnet Schedule - April 13 Kazoo- Bring Your Own Instrument Night - May 6 School Day Folders - April 27, May 16, May 18, May 24

BOBBLEHEADS

Andrew Miller- former Mud Hen - July 15 Jamie Farr M*A*S*H bobblehead - August 25 (Reissue of popular bobblehead commemorating the 45th Anniversary) Kids replica Mud Hens jersey - July 30

