Crawdads Release 25th Anniversary 5-Pack

Hickory, NC- The Hickory Crawdads have released a limited edition 25th Anniversary 5-Pack Mini Plan, which includes a reserved ticket to all five anniversary games.

For just $25, fans can secure their seats to five of the most highly anticipated games during the 2017 season. The 'Dads will be commemorating their 25th season by giving away a different anniversary-themed item on the 25th of each month, courtesy of Galaxy Food Centers. The 5-Pack Mini Plan does not guarantee fans a giveaway, but does ensure a savings of $20.

The five games included in the mini plan are:

Tuesday, April 25th: T-shirt giveaway (first 500 fans) -White with 1993 Crawdads script logo Thursday, May 25th: T-shirt giveaway (first 500 fans) - Black with 2001 'Dads script logoSunday, June 25th: Card Set Giveaway (first 500 fans) - 25 Greatest CrawdadsTuesday, July 25th: T-shirt Giveaway (first 500 fans) - Red with 2009 Crawdads arched logo Friday, August 25th: T-shirt Giveaway (first 1,000 fans) - Blue with 2016 updated H logo

"We are anticipating a great crowd for all five anniversary games, especially with the lineup of giveaway items," said Crawdads GM Mark Seaman. "The 5-pack mini plan is a great way to make sure you get your tickets early and save some money too."

The ticket package is on sale now with only a limited number available. They can be ordered online or over the phone.

For more information or to order a 5-Pack Mini Plan call the 'Dads front office at (828) 322-3000.

