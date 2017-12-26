Crawdads Finalize Winter Caravan Details

News Release

Crawdads Winter Caravan Lineup Set

Nick Gardewine and Delino DeShields to Join Manager Banister at Event

Hickory, NC- The Hickory Crawdads announced the details of their 2018 Winter Caravan Luncheon. The luncheon is scheduled for Tuesday, January 9th at the Hickory Metro Convention Center from 12:00pm to 1:30pm.

Slated to speak at the Caravan are Texas Rangers manager Jeff Banister, Down East Wood Ducks manager Spike Owen, Crawdads manager Matt Hagen, and Texas Rangers assistant director of player development Paul Kruger. Texas Rangers outfielder Delino DeShields and pitcher Nick Gardewine will also participate in a roundtable discussion. Radio broadcaster Matt Hicks, will serve as the event's emcee.

The event will mark the return of several former Crawdads to Hickory. Nick Gardewine helped the 'Dads win the South Atlantic League Championship in 2015. He made his major league debut in 2017 as a relief pitcher for the Rangers. New Crawdads manager Matt Hagen and last season's manager Spike Owen will also be making their return to Hickory for the event. Hagen had previously coached for the Crawdads in 2016 but spent last season as the manager of the Spokane Indians, the Rangers Short Season Affiliate. Owen was named manager of the Down East Wood Ducks, the Rangers Class A Affiliate, for the upcoming season.

Tickets for the Winter Caravan Luncheon are available now. Ticket price includes the main event and a picnic-style buffet. For additional information on the event or to order tickets, call the Crawdads front office at (828) 322-3000 or stop by the 'Dads front office at L.P. Frans Stadium. The office will be closed for the holidays starting December 25th through January 2nd. It will reopen at 9am on January 3rd. Tickets may also be ordered online here .

The Crawdads will open their season at L.P. Frans Stadium on April 12th against the West Virginia Power.

