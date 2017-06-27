CrÃƒ?peau, Bernier & Jackson-Hamel Selected by Canadian National Team

News Release

MONTREAL - Goalkeeper Maxime CrÃ©peau, midfielder Patrice Bernier, and striker Anthony Jackson-Hamel, have been selected by the Canadian national team for the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup, from July 7 to 26, in the United States.

The national team will start its preparation for the tournament on June 28 in Toronto, following the second leg of the Canadian Championship final between the Impact and Toronto FC.

As part of Group A, Canada will face Guiana to begin the tournament, on July 7 at 7pm (EDT) at Red Bull Arena, in New Jersey. The team will play its second game against Costa Rica, on July 11 at 7:30pm (EDT) at BBVA Compass Stadium, in Houston, before concluding its group stage against Honduras, on July 14 at 10pm (EDT) at Toyota Stadium, in Dallas.

The quarterfinal round will be played on July 19 and 20, followed by the semi-final round, on July 22 and 23, and the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup final, on July 26, at Levi's Stadium, in Santa Clara, California.

CrÃ©peau, 23, has started one game with the Canadian national team, making his debut on February 5, 2016, in an international friendly against the United States. He was called up to the national team for the third and fourth rounds of the 2018 World Cup qualifiers in 2015 and 2016. He previously started seven games with the Canadian U23 national team in 2015: two at the Panam Games and five in the 2015 CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

Bernier, 37, has recorded two goals and five assists in 54 games, including 39 starts, for the Canadian national team, taking part in the CONCACAF Gold Cup in 2005, 2007 and 2009, as well as in FIFA World Cup Qualifiers in 2004, 2008 and 2012. He reached 50 caps with Canada on September 9, 2014, against Jamaica, in Toronto. He has also been a member of the U23, U20 and U17 national teams.

Jackson-Hamel, 23, has scored two goals in four games with the Canadian national team, making his senior debut in a friendly game against Mauritania on October 6, 2016. He scored his first international goal on January 22, 2017, in a friendly against Bermuda. He also scored on June 13 against Curacao, in Montreal. He previously played five games for the Canadian U23 national team, including four starts, in the 2015 CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

