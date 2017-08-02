COYOTES UNVEIL NEW DEK HOCKEY RINK

News Release

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - The Arizona Coyotes unveiled a new outdoor DEK hockey rink at the YMCA in El Mirage, Arizona today. The total cost of the project was $250,000. The Coyotes, along with the NHL and the NHLPA launched an initiative last April to build several new DEK hockey rinks around the Valley and state.

"We're thrilled to unveil another new DEK hockey rink in the Valley," said Coyotes' Owner, Chairman and Governor Andrew Barroway. "The Coyotes are committed to the Valley and to growing the great game of hockey in our state. We are excited to partner with our great friends at the YMCA and the City of El Mirage and hope that the kids enjoy playing DEK hockey on this great rink throughout their lives."

"The YMCA is a tremendous organization and the Coyotes are very excited to partner with them," said Coyotes' President and CEO Steve Patterson. "The Coyotes realize the importance of giving back to the community and this facility will allow kids to learn, play and fall in love withthe great game of hockey for decades to come."

"The Y is extremely excited to be a part of this wonderful initiative," said Todd Heinecke, Vice President of Operations, Valley of the Sun YMCA. "To play an integral role in creating real opportunity for kids of all socio-demographics to learn the great game of hockey, makes it even that much more fulfilling."

