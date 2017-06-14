Coyotes to Play Preseason Game Versus the Anaheim Ducks

News Release

GLENDALE, ARIZONA --- The Arizona Coyotes announced today that the team will face off against the Anaheim Ducks in a preseason game at Tucson Arena on Monday, September 25. Game time is 7:00 p.m.

"We\'re excited to play an NHL preseason game at Tucson Arena," said Coyotes General Manager John Chayka. "We were thrilled with the tremendous support the Roadrunners received last season and our players are looking forward to playing in this game in front of all of our great fans in Tucson."

Tucson is home to the Coyotes\' American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Tucson Roadrunners, who will be entering their second season in the AHL. Last season, the Roadrunners got off to a League best 8-1-2-0 start and finished with a winning home record at 17-14-3-0. The Roadrunners also featured 12 players, including AHL All-Stars Christian Fischer and Brendan Perlini, that spent time with the Coyotes during the 2016-17 campaign.

For ticket information regarding the Coyotes preseason game in Tucson, please contact the Roadrunners ticket office by calling 1-866-77-HOCKEY (774-6253) or visit TucsonRoadrunners.com. For Coyotes ticket information, please visit ArizonaCoyotes.com or call 480-563-PUCK (7825).

