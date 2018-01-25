News Release

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - The Arizona Coyotes announced today that the team will celebrate the National Hockey League's Hockey is for Everyone™ campaign on Thursday, February 1 when the Coyotes take on the Dallas Stars at 7 p.m. at Gila River Arena.

The NHL has designated February as Hockey is for Everyone month to reaffirm that the official policy of the sport is one of inclusion on the ice, in our dressing rooms and in the stands. Across the League, NHL Clubs will demonstrate that hockey provides a positive environment for players, families and fans of every race, color, religion, national origin, gender, age, sexual orientation, socio-economic status, and for those with disabilities.

The Hockey is for Everyone campaign is a joint initiative between the NHL and NHL Players' Association which celebrates hockey's growing diversity. As part of the campaign, all 31 NHL Clubs will be represented by a Hockey is for Everyone Player Ambassador; a leader in the dressing room and in the community who believes in and advocates for diversity, equality, respect and inclusion. Coyotes' Assistant Captain Oliver Ekman-Larsson will serve as the team's ambassador for this initiative.

As part of the evening, Lyndsey Fry, who represented the United States Women's National Team at the 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Sochi, will take part in the ceremonial puck drop. Fry, who was born in Mesa, AZ and grew up in Chandler, AZ, has been a member of Team USA since 2009. The Coyotes will also recognize, pay tribute and celebrate the following groups/individuals throughout the game:

The Phoenix Coyotes Sled Hockey Team - A hockey program for those with physical disabilities including some military personnel. Mission Special Edition - A hockey program for children with special needs. One Step Bobcats - A hockey program for adults with special needs. The Foundation for Blind Children - An organization that provides education, tools and services to enable all persons with vision loss to achieve greater independence. Little Howlers -The Coyotes hockey program for kids 5-9 years old. Small Fry's - The Coyotes hockey program for young girls led by Lyndsey Fry. Willie O'Ree - The first black player in the NHL, who is celebrating his 60thanniversary since breaking the color barrier.

The Coyotes will also support the You Can Play Project, a non-profit organization dedicated to ensuring equality, respect and safety for all athletes, particularly for those within the LGBTQ community. You Can Play works to guarantee that athletes are given a fair opportunity to compete, judged by other athletes and fans alike only by what they contribute to the sport or their team's success.

Several Coyotes players will use Pride Tape on their sticks during pre-game warm-up to show their support for the You Can Play initiative and to represent their support for Hockey is for Everyone.

In addition, Coyotes goaltender Antti Raanta will wear a specially designed mask for the game to promote the Hockey Is For Everyone initiative and the You Can Play program. The mask, along with a post-game meet and greet with Raanta, will be auctioned off at the game that night. All proceeds will go to the Arizona Coyotes Foundation. The mask was designed by David Gunnarsson.

