Coyotes Sign Looke to Entry-Level Contract

GLENDALE, ARIZONA --- Arizona Coyotes General Manager John Chayka announced today that the Coyotes have signed forward Jens Looke to an entry-level contract. As per Club policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed.

This season, the 20-year-old Looke played 46 games for Timra IK (SWE - 1), registering 8-8-16 and 10 penalty minutes (PIM). In 2015-16, the 6-foot-1, 180 pound Looke played 30 games for Almtuna IS (SWE -1), collecting 3-8-11 and two PIM.

Looke was drafted by the Coyotes in the third round (83rd overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.

