Coyotes Sign Langhamer

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes President of Hockey Operations and General Manager John Chayka announced today that the Coyotes have signed goaltender Marek Langhamer to a one-year, two-way contract. As per club policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed.

The 23-year-old Langhamer stopped seven of eight shots in one game with the Coyotes last season. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound netminder also posted an 8-11-2 record with a .902 save percentage (SV%) and 3.36 goals against average (GAA) in 25 games with Tucson (AHL) and registered a 5-2-0 mark with a .913 SV% and a 2.72 GAA in seven games with Rapid City (ECHL) in 2016-17.

The Moravska Trebova, Czech Republic native was drafted by the Coyotes in the seventh round (184th overall) in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.

