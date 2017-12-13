Coyotes Sign Joseph to Entry-Level Contract

December 13, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners
News Release
GLENDALE, ARIZONA --Arizona Coyotes President of Hockey Operations and General Manager John Chayka announced that the Coyotes have signed defenseman Pierre-Olivier Joseph to a three-year entry-level contract. As per Club policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed.
The 18-year-old Joseph has registered 3-16-19 and 31 penalty minutes (PIM) in 22 games with Charlottetown (QMJHL) this season. The 6-foot-2, 161-pound native of Laval, QC has recorded 10-56-66 and 115 PIM in 132 career games over three seasons with Charlottetown. Last year, Joseph's 33 assists were the sixth-most single season assists by a defenseman in club history.
Joseph was originally selected in the first round (23rd overall) by the Coyotes in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.
