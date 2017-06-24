Coyotes Select Eight Players on Second Day of the 2017 NHL Entry

News Release

GLENDALE, ARIZONA --- The Arizona Coyotes selected eight players during the 2017 NHL Entry Draft at the United Center from Chicago, Illinois on Saturday.

The Coyotes acquired a second round draft choice (44th overall), a third round draft choice (75th overall) and the fourth round draft choice (108th overall) from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for Arizona\'s second round draft choice (35th overall).

With the 44th overall selection in the second round, the Coyotes selected defenseman Filip Westerlund from Frolunda HC (SHL) and Frolunda HC J20 (SuperElit). The 5-foot-11, 181-pound defenseman registered 1-10-11 with 14 penalty minutes (PIM) in 56 games split between the two teams. The 18-year-old native of Harnosand, SE also collected two assists in eight playoff games with his respective teams.

The Coyotes selected forward Mackenzie Entwistle with the 69th overall pick in the third round. The 6-foot-3, 181-pound forward 12-13-25 with 25 PIM in 54 games with Hamilton (OHL) last season. The 17-year-old native of Mississauga, ON totaled 4-3-7 with six PIM in five games with Canada at the U18 World Junior Championships. Entwistle has picked up 18-21-39 with 42 PIM in 114 career games with Hamilton.

Arizona drafted center Nate Schnarr from Guelph (OHL) with the 75th overall draft choice in the third round. The 6-foot-3, 181-pound center has recorded 18-18-36 with 27 PIM in 54 games with Guelph in 2016-17. The 18-year-old native of Kitchener, ON has totaled 19-21-40 with 27 PIM in 60 career games with Guelph.

The Coyotes acquired a third round draft choice (82nd overall) and fifth round draft choice (126th overall) from the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for the Coyotes\' 78th overall selection in the third round.

With the 82nd overall selection in the third round the Coyotes selected defenseman Cameron Crotty from Brockville (CCHL). The 6-foot-3, 185-pound defenseman registered 4-9-13 with 32 PIM in 41 games and won the CCHL Top Prospect Award with Brockville last season. The 18-year-old native of Greely, ON will play with Boston University (NCAA) next season.

Defenseman Noel Hoefenmayer was selected in the fourth round (108th overall) by the Coyotes. The 6-foot, 190-pound blueliner led all team defensemen with 14-26-40 with 36 PIM in 62 games with Ottawa (OHL). The 18-year-old native of North York, ON has picked up 16-29-45 with 54 PIM in 107 career games with Ottawa.

The Coyotes selected defenseman Michael Karow with the 128th selection in the fifth round. The 6-foot-2, 194-pound blueliner registered 4-17-21 with 39 PIM in 58 games for Youngstown (USHL) and was named to the USHL All-Rookie Second Team. The 18-year-old native of Green Bay, WI will skate with Boston College (NCAA) next season.

With the 128th selection in the fifth round, the Coyotes drafted center Tyler Steenbergen from Swift Current (WHL). The 5-foot-10, 181-pound center led the team in scoring with 51-39-90 in 72 games last season and won the Brad Hornung Trophy for the WHL\'s Most Sportsmanlike Player last season. The 19-year-old native of Sylvan Lake, AB has registered 76-71-147 with 53 PIM in 211 career games with Swift Current.

The Coyotes final selection in the seventh round (190th overall) was forward Erik Walli Walterholm. The 6-foot-1, 179-pound skater recorded 19-13-32 with 26 PIM in 20 games for SDE HF J18 (J18 Elit). The 18-year-old native of Sweden also totaled 9-16-25 with 26 PIM in 25 games for Djurgardens split between the J18 Allsvenskan and Super Elit Leagues.

