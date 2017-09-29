September 29, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners
News Release
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes President of Hockey Operations and General Manager John Chayka announced today that the Coyotes have assigned the following two players to the Tucson Roadrunners, the club\'s American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate.
Player Position Team League Emerson Etem Forward Tucson AHL Hunter Miska Goalie Tucson AHL
The Coyotes now have 27 players remaining in training camp.
The Coyotes will open their regular season on Thursday, October 5 at the Anaheim Ducks. They will host the Vegas Golden Knights for their home opener on Saturday, October 7 at Gila River Arena. Game time is 6 p.m. For ticket information, please visit ArizonaCoyotes.com or call 480-563-PUCK (7825).
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board
American Hockey League Stories from September 29, 2017
- Coyotes Reduce Training Camp Roster by Two Players - Tucson Roadrunners
- AHL Live Early-Bird Pricing Now Available for 2017-18 Season - AHL
- San Diego Gulls Announce Roster Moves - San Diego Gulls
- Blackhawks Assign Three Players to Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Rangers Assign Matt Puempel to Hartford - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Stanley Cup Comes to Northeast Pennsylvania on October 25 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Reign and Roadrunners Meet in Preseason - Ontario Reign
- Amerks Preseason Game Saturday against Toronto to be Live Streamed - Rochester Americans
- Tampa Bay Lightning Assign Alexander Volkov to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- IceHogs Release Seven from Training Camp Roster - Rockford IceHogs
- Blackhawks Assign Delia - Rockford IceHogs
- Luff and Maillet Shine in Preseason Shootout Victory over Gulls On - Ontario Reign
- San Diego 3 at Ontario 4 (Shootout) - San Diego Gulls
- Bridgeport Sound Tigers 2, Wolf Pack 0 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Binghamton Devils Training Camp Roster Released - Binghamton Senators
- Penguins Reduce Training Camp Roster - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Utica Comets to Host 2018 AHL All-Star Classic Presented by Turning - Utica Comets
- Syracuse Crunch and Dunkin' Donuts Continue Munchkins Hosting - Syracuse Crunch
- Iowa Announces Roster Additions and Cuts - Iowa Wild
- Manitoba Moose Moose Reduce Roster - Manitoba Moose