Coyotes Recall Langhamer from Tucson on Emergency Recall

February 16, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release





GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager John Chayka announced today that the Coyotes have recalled goaltender Marek Langhamer on an emergency recall from the Tucson Roadrunners, the club's American Hockey League affiliate (AHL).

The 22-year-old Langhamer has posted a 4-5-1 record with a .914 save percentage (SV%) and 2.90 goals against average (GAA) in 12 games with the Roadrunners. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound netminder has also registered a 5-2-0 mark with a .913 SV% and a 2.72 GAA in seven games with Rapid City (ECHL).

The Moravska Trebova, Czech Republic native was drafted by the Coyotes in the seventh round (184th overall) in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.

