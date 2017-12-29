Coyotes Recall Kempe from Tucson

December 29, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners
News Release
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes President of Hockey Operations and General Manager John Chayka announced today that the Coyotes have recalled forward Mario Kempe from the Tucson Roadrunners, the Coyotes' American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate.
The 6-foot, 185-pound Kempe has played in 18 games with the Coyotes this season, registering 2-2-4 and four penalty minutes (PIM). In 11 games with the Roadrunners, the 29-year-old native of Kramfors, Sweden has recorded 2-5-7 and six PIM.
Kempe was signed by the Coyotes as a free agent on May 16, 2017. He was originally drafted by the Philadelphia Flyers in the fifth round (122nd overall) of the 2007 NHL Entry Draft.
