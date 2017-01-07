Coyotes Recall Dauphin from Tucson

January 7, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release





GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager John Chayka announced today that the Coyotes have recalled forward Laurent Dauphin from the Tucson Roadrunners, the club's American Hockey League affiliate (AHL).

The 21-year-old Dauphin has recorded 2-1-3 and eight penalty minutes (PIM) in 20 games with the Coyotes this season. He has collected 5-6-11 in 10 games with the Roadrunners in 2016-17. The 6-foot-1, 181-pound native of Repentigny, Quebec was originally drafted by the Coyotes in the second round (39th overall) in the 2013 Entry Draft.

