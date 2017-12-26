Coyotes Recall Crouse from Tucson

December 26, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners
News Release
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes President of Hockey Operations and General Manager John Chayka announced today that the Coyotes have recalled forward Lawson Crouse from the Tucson Roadrunners, the club's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate.
The 20-year-old Crouse has registered 3-7-10 and 30 penalty minutes (PIM) in 17 games with the Roadrunners this season. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound native of Mt. Brydges, Ontario has played in seven games with the Coyotes in 2017-18, recording five penalty minutes.
Crouse has recorded 5-7-12 and 53 PIM in 79 career games with the Coyotes. He was originally drafted by the Florida Panthers in the first round (11th overall) in the 2015 Entry Draft.
