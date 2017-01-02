Coyotes Recall Connauton from Tucson

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager John Chayka announced today that the Coyotes have recalled defenseman Kevin Connauton from the Tucson Roadrunners, the club's American Hockey League affiliate (AHL).

The 26-year-old Connauton totaled 1-2-3 in two games with the Roadrunners and has registered an assist in nine games with the Coyotes this season. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound native of Edmonton, Alberta has collected 15-32-47 in 172 career NHL games.

Connauton was drafted by the Vancouver Canucks in the third round (83rd overall) in the 2009 Entry Draft and was claimed off waivers by the Coyotes from the Columbus Blue Jackets on January 13, 2016.

