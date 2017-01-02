Coyotes Recall Connauton from Tucson
January 2, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager John Chayka announced today that the Coyotes have recalled defenseman Kevin Connauton from the Tucson Roadrunners, the club's American Hockey League affiliate (AHL).
The 26-year-old Connauton totaled 1-2-3 in two games with the Roadrunners and has registered an assist in nine games with the Coyotes this season. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound native of Edmonton, Alberta has collected 15-32-47 in 172 career NHL games.
Connauton was drafted by the Vancouver Canucks in the third round (83rd overall) in the 2009 Entry Draft and was claimed off waivers by the Coyotes from the Columbus Blue Jackets on January 13, 2016.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
American Hockey League Stories from January 2, 2017
- Albany Devils Transaction -- 01.02.2017 - Albany Devils
- Coyotes Recall Connauton from Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- GOALTENDER ZANE McINTYRE NAMED CCM/AHL AWARD WINNER FOR DECEMBER - Providence Bruins
- Jake Guentzel Named CCM/AHL Rookie of the Month - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Agostino Named CCM/AHL Player of the Month - Chicago Wolves
- Agostino, Guentzel, McIntyre Named CCM/AHL Award Winners for December - AHL
- Mattson Recalled by Rockford; Hog Talk at 4 p.m. Today - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolves Roundup: January 2-8, 2017 - Chicago Wolves
- Coyotes Claim Burmistrov off Waivers - Tucson Roadrunners
- Clark Donatelli to Lead Atlantic Division at 2017 AHL - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- IceCaps Ricoh Rock Report - St. John's IceCaps
- Steven Swavely and Maxim Lamarche Returned on Loan to Reading - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Oilers Assign Beck; Recall Lander - Bakersfield Condors
- Syracuse Crunch Head Coach Benoit Groulx Named North Division Coach - Syracuse Crunch
- Ontario Reign Head Coach Mike Stothers Named to 2017 AHL All-Star - Ontario Reign
- Coaches Announced for 2017 AHL All-Star Classic Presented by Capital BlueCross - AHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.