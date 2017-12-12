Coyotes Recall Chychrun and Assign Campbell to Tucson

December 12, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners
News Release
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes President of Hockey Operations and General Manager John Chayka announced today that the Coyotes have recalled defenseman Jakob Chychrun from the Tucson Roadrunners, the club's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate. The Coyotes have also assigned defenseman Andrew Campbell to the Roadrunners.
The 19-year-old Chychrun registered 7-13-20 and 47 penalty minutes (PIM) in 68 games with the Coyotes last season. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound native of Boca Raton, FL native became the youngest player in Coyotes history to make his NHL debut and his point total finished as the third-highest by a rookie defenseman in team history.
Chychrun was originally drafted by the Coyotes in the first round (16th overall) of the 2016 Entry Draft.
Campbell did not skate in a game for the team.
