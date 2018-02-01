COYOTES RECALL CAPOBIANCO FROM TUCSON

February 1, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners
News Release
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes President of Hockey Operations and General Manager John Chayka announced today that the Coyotes have recalled defenseman Kyle Capobianco from the Tucson Roadrunners, the club's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate.
The 6-foot-2, 196-pound native of Mississauga, ON has registered 2-20-22 and 24 penalty minutes (PIM) in 35 games with Tucson this season. Capobianco represented the Roadrunners in the AHL All-Star game on Monday night. The 20-year-old Capobianco has skated in one game with the Coyotes this season and did not register a point.
Capobianco was originally drafted by the Coyotes in the third round (63rd overall) of the 2015 Entry Draft.
