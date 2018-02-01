COYOTES RECALL CAPOBIANCO FROM TUCSON

Tucson Roadrunners

February 1, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners

News Release

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes President of Hockey Operations and General Manager John Chayka announced today that the Coyotes have recalled defenseman Kyle Capobianco from the Tucson Roadrunners, the club's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate.

The 6-foot-2, 196-pound native of Mississauga, ON has registered 2-20-22 and 24 penalty minutes (PIM) in 35 games with Tucson this season. Capobianco represented the Roadrunners in the AHL All-Star game on Monday night. The 20-year-old Capobianco has skated in one game with the Coyotes this season and did not register a point.

Capobianco was originally drafted by the Coyotes in the third round (63rd overall) of the 2015 Entry Draft.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board

American Hockey League Stories from February 1, 2018



Sports

Sports

Services

Services

Services

About Us

Team/League Services

OurSports Central, The Leader in Alternative and Minor League Sports Coverage Copyright © 2017 OurSports Central