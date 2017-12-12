Coyotes Recall Capobianco from Tucson

News Release

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes President of Hockey Operations and General Manager John Chayka announced that the Coyotes have recalled defenseman Kyle Capobianco from the Tucson Roadrunners, the club's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate.

The 20-year-old Capobianco has registered 2-12-14 and 12 penalty minutes (PIM) in 17 games with the Roadrunners this season. He also skated in four games with Tucson last season. The 6-foot-1, 179-pound native of Mississauga, ON native recorded 27-114-141 and 196 PIM in 254 career games with Sudbury (OHL).

Capobianco was originally drafted by the Coyotes in the third round (63rd overall) of the 2015 Entry Draft.

