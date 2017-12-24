Coyotes Recall Campbell, Assign Hanley and Merkley to Tucson

December 24, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners
News Release
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes President of Hockey Operations and General Manager John Chayka announced today that the Coyotes have recalled defenseman Andrew Campbell from the Tucson Roadrunners, the club's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate. The Coyotes also assigned defenseman Joel Hanley and forward Nick Merkley to the Roadrunners.
The 29-year-old Campbell has registered 1-3-4 and 18 penalty minutes (PIM) in 24 games with Tucson this season. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound native of Caledonia, ON has totaled 0-2-2 and 12 PIM in 42 career NHL games with the Coyotes, Toronto Maple Leafs and Los Angeles Kings. Campbell was originally drafted by the Kings in the third round (74th overall) in the 2008 Entry Draft.
Hanley has played in four games with the Coyotes this season. Merkley skated in his NHL debut vs. FLA on Dec. 19.
-COYOTES-
