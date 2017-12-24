Coyotes Recall Campbell, Assign Hanley and Merkley to Tucson

News Release

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes President of Hockey Operations and General Manager John Chayka announced today that the Coyotes have recalled defenseman Andrew Campbell from the Tucson Roadrunners, the club's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate. The Coyotes also assigned defenseman Joel Hanley and forward Nick Merkley to the Roadrunners.

The 29-year-old Campbell has registered 1-3-4 and 18 penalty minutes (PIM) in 24 games with Tucson this season. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound native of Caledonia, ON has totaled 0-2-2 and 12 PIM in 42 career NHL games with the Coyotes, Toronto Maple Leafs and Los Angeles Kings. Campbell was originally drafted by the Kings in the third round (74th overall) in the 2008 Entry Draft.

Hanley has played in four games with the Coyotes this season. Merkley skated in his NHL debut vs. FLA on Dec. 19.

-COYOTES-

CONTACTS

Richard Nairn - 623-772-3249

Greg Dillard - 623-772-3306

Jeffrey Sanders - 623-772-3727

CLICK HERE to visit the Coyotes Media Relations Online Press Box

Login: media@arizonacoyotes.com | Password: media

STAY CONNECTED WITH THE COYOTES

Phoenix Coyotes, 6751 N. Sunset Blvd. #200, Glendale, AZ 85305

