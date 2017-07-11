Coyotes Name Rick Tocchet as Head Coach

News Release

GLENDALE, ARIZONA --- Arizona Coyotes General Manager John Chayka announced today that the Coyotes have signed Rick Tocchet to a multi-year contract to serve as the club's head coach. Tocchet becomes the 18th head coach in franchise history. As per club policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed.

"We are very pleased to name Rick as our new head coach," said Chayka. "Rick is an excellent coach and a proven winner. While with the Penguins, he won a Stanley Cup as a player and two cups as a coach. He's experienced, knowledgeable and is a great leader and communicator. He's also a former Coyotes player and assistant coach and the perfect fit for us. We're thrilled to have him re-join our organization."

Tocchet, 53, joins the Coyotes following three seasons and back-to-back Stanley Cup championships as an assistant coach with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Tocchet joined Pittsburgh on June 25, 2014 and helped the Penguins become the first team since the 1997 and 1998 Detroit Red Wings to win consecutive Stanley Cup titles.

"I'm extremely happy to be back with the Coyotes organization," said Tocchet. "I loved playing and coaching here in the Valley and have always considered Arizona my home. We have a great young team with a ton of talent and I'm excited about leading this group of players. I'd like to thank Mr. Barroway and John Chayka for this incredible opportunity. I can't wait to get started."

The Scarborough, Ont. native began his coaching career as an assistant with the Colorado Avalanche from 2002-04. Tocchet spent one season as an assistant with the Coyotes in 2005-06 before joining the Tampa Bay Lightning as an assistant coach in 2008. He was named interim head coach of the Lightning on Nov. 14 and later head coach following the 2008-09 season. Tocchet served as Tampa Bay's head coach for two seasons (2008-10).

The former winger played 18 NHL seasons including parts of three seasons with the Coyotes (1997-00). Tocchet totaled 64-66-130 and 371 penalty minutes (PIM) in 213 games with Phoenix. He finished second on the team with 26 goals in both 1997-98 and 1998-99.

