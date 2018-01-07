Coyotes Claim Hamilton off Waivers; Assign Kempe to Tucson

News Release

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes President of Hockey Operations and General Manager John Chayka announced today that the Coyotes have claimed center Freddie Hamilton off waivers from the Calgary Flames. The Coyotes also assigned forward Mario Kempe to the Tucson Roadrunners, the club's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Hamilton has collected an assist in eight games with the Flames this season. The 26-year-old native of Toronto, ON has registered 4-2-6 and 12 penalty minutes (PIM) in 67 career NHL games with the San Jose Sharks, Colorado Avalanche and Flames. Hamilton was originally drafted by the Sharks in the fifth round (129th overall) in the 2010 Entry Draft.

The 6-foot, 185-pound Kempe has played in 18 games with the Coyotes this season, registering 2-2-4 and four PIM. In 11 games with the Roadrunners, the 29-year-old native of Kramfors, SE has recorded 2-5-7 and six PIM.

