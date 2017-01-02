Coyotes Claim Burmistrov off Waivers

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager John Chayka announced today that the Coyotes have claimed center Alexander Burmistrov off waivers from the Winnipeg Jets.

"We are pleased to acquire Alexander through the waiver process," said Chayka. "He's someone our scouts identified as having greater potential than he has currently shown. We're hopeful a change will help his game."

The 6-foot-1, 181-pound Burmistrov has collected two assists in 23 games with the Jets this season and has registered 30-51-81 in 298 career NHL games. He posted a career-best 13-15-28 in 76 games with the Jets during the 2011-12 season. The 25-year old native of Kazan, Russia has represented Russia five times in international competition and won the gold medal during the 2014 IIHF World Championships.

Burmistrov was originally drafted by the Atlanta Thrashers in the first round (8th overall) in the 2010 Entry Draft.

