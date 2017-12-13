Coyotes Assign Langhamer to Tucson

December 13, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners
News Release
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes President of Hockey Operations and General Manager John Chayka announced that the Coyotes have assigned goaltender Marek Langhamer to the Tucson Roadrunners, the club's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate.
The 23-year-old Langhamer has appeared in one game with the Coyotes this season. He stopped all 10 shots faced vs. Vegas on Nov. 25. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound native of Moravska Trebova, CZ has also registered a 1-0-2 record with a 1.59 goals against average (GAA) and a .947 save percentage (SV%) in three games with the Roadrunners.
Langhamer was originally drafted by the Coyotes in the seventh round (184th overall) in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.
