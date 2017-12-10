Coyotes Assign Langhamer to Kometa Brno

December 10, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners
News Release
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes President of Hockey Operations and General Manager John Chayka announced today that the Coyotes have assigned goaltender Marek Langhamer to Kometa Brno of the Czech Extraliga.
The 23-year-old Langhamer has appeared in one game with the Coyotes this season. He stopped all 10 shots faced vs. Vegas on Nov. 25. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound native of Moravska Trebova, CZ has also registered a 1-0-2 record with a 1.59 goals against average (GAA) and a .947 save percentage (SV%) in three games with the Roadrunners.
Langhamer was originally drafted by the Coyotes in the seventh round (184th overall) in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.
